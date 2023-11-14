a_nineties reads
At investigator's discretion
What the C4591001 case report forms reveal
8 hrs ago
11
January 2024
DNA-LNP? Eine Spurensuche
Jede Verunreinigung hat eine Messung, von der sie nicht erfasst wird.
Jan 11
•
modarn_life
9
3
November 2023
Supervised Fraud
Taking a magnifying glass to the "telescope"
Nov 14, 2023
17
14
Betrug unter Aufsicht
Ein Blick durch die Lupe auf die Teleskopierung
Nov 14, 2023
•
modarn_life
7
2
October 2023
Counting the dead
How many people died in the covid vaccine trials?
Oct 2, 2023
•
modarn_life
9
September 2023
The Novavax Covid-in-2015 mishap
Neither regulators nor sponsors seem to really be reading these files
Sep 20, 2023
•
modarn_life
8
4
July 2023
The pre-2020 BNT162 development program
Acuitas & BioNTech were waiting for Godot since at least February 2019
Jul 27, 2023
•
modarn_life
11
1
EMA Clinical Data Publication rehosting
Academic access clinical study reports for your favorite pharmaceuticals
Jul 1, 2023
•
modarn_life
7
May 2023
FOIA update May 24th
Document release of BNT162-01 critical issue list by German regulator PEI, April 2020
May 24, 2023
•
modarn_life
7
1
April 2023
BNT162b2v8/v9 - a case of plausible deniability
high stakes carny tricks and the people who fall for them
Apr 30, 2023
•
modarn_life
5
5
FOIA request overview
Including EUA/Comirnaty/Cominarty updates and FDA activity
Apr 23, 2023
•
modarn_life
4
3
"Comirnaty" is not the "Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 Vaccine"
Whatever is being used in the United States, it's not the licensed product...
Apr 14, 2023
•
modarn_life
19
6
