At investigator's discretion
What the C4591001 case report forms reveal

January 2024

DNA-LNP? Eine Spurensuche
Jede Verunreinigung hat eine Messung, von der sie nicht erfasst wird.
  
modarn_life
3

November 2023

Supervised Fraud
Taking a magnifying glass to the "telescope"
14
Betrug unter Aufsicht
Ein Blick durch die Lupe auf die Teleskopierung
  
modarn_life
2

October 2023

Counting the dead
How many people died in the covid vaccine trials?
  
modarn_life

September 2023

The Novavax Covid-in-2015 mishap
Neither regulators nor sponsors seem to really be reading these files
  
modarn_life
4

July 2023

The pre-2020 BNT162 development program
Acuitas & BioNTech were waiting for Godot since at least February 2019
  
modarn_life
1
EMA Clinical Data Publication rehosting
Academic access clinical study reports for your favorite pharmaceuticals
  
modarn_life

May 2023

FOIA update May 24th
Document release of BNT162-01 critical issue list by German regulator PEI, April 2020
  
modarn_life
1

April 2023

BNT162b2v8/v9 - a case of plausible deniability
high stakes carny tricks and the people who fall for them
  
modarn_life
5
FOIA request overview
Including EUA/Comirnaty/Cominarty updates and FDA activity
  
modarn_life
3
"Comirnaty" is not the "Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 Vaccine"
Whatever is being used in the United States, it's not the licensed product...
  
modarn_life
6
